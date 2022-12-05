Quick Style, Mahira Khan come together for a fun collab: Watch

Yet another fun collab video of our very own superstar Mahira Khan and Norwegian dance crew Quick Style is viral over social media.

Days after teaching the hip-hop sensations her classical dance, the ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’ star and Quick Style have treated their millions of fans with yet another fun collab, not a dancing video though.

The clip, jointly posted by Khan and Quick Style on their respective Instagram handles on Sunday, see the boys running out of the former’s house with her dresses, food and other decor items, while the actor chased them with a broom in her hand.

Their recent twist on Shazia Manzoor’s iconic ‘Batiyan Bujhai Rakhdi’ played in the background.

The viral video has been watched by at least 2.7 million users of the photo and video-sharing application and drew an immense amount of love for Khan and Norwegian dancers across social media.

For the unversed, the viral dance crew landed in the city of lights last month, following the massive success of the first-ever live concert by ‘Coke Studio’ in Dubai. The musical franchise continued their creative collaboration with the group, of whom twin brothers Bilal and Suleman Malik are Norwegian-Pakistanis, for a nationwide tour.

During their tour, the founding members of the group including the Malik brothers along with Nasir Siri Khan and Yasin Tatby are visiting the iconic locations of Pakistan, in addition to academic and art institutions. read more

