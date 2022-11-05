Qureshi says non-registration of Wazirabad FIR raises ‘a major question’

ISLAMABAD: Former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has decried Punjab police over non-registration of a first information report (FIR) for the Wazirabad attack on former prime minister Imran Khan during long march, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to journalists in Lahore today, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the lack of any progress in the registration of in such a serious case raised ‘a major question’. “It seems there is some pressure due to which the demands of justice cannot be fulfilled”, he added.

“A protest was held in Rawalpindi yesterday, but the Islamabad police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) enter and take action. Did they take permission from the Punjab government?” he asked.

He also said that people were not satisfied with the performance of Inspector-General of Police (IGP), adding that it was the responsibility of the provincial government to investigate the matter and determine if he really was ‘under pressure’.

A day earlier, it was reported that the power of the Wazirabad city police station was cut off just when PTI leaders reached there to lodge an FIR for the attack on the PTI long march. The power was cut off deliberately, the PTI leaders and lawyers claim.

The PTI leaders and lawyers forum members reached the Wazirabad City police station to lodge an FIR against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and other armed forces, officers.

The power of the police station was cut off just when the PTI leaders reached the police station. The PTI leadership has said that they will not leave the police station without receiving the online receipt of the FIR.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

