Rabies patient, 22, from Kotri taken to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital after 45 days

KARACHI: A 22-year-old Rabies patient has been taken to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital from Kotri who had been bitten by a stray dog 45 days ago, ARY News reported on Monday.

A case of deadly Rabies disease was reported in Sindh that was detected in a 22-year-old Noor Khan at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital.

Dr Seemi Jamali, the executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College, said in a statement that Noor Khan had been bitten by a stray dog on his hand and elbow 45 days ago.

She detailed that Noor Khan developed the deadly Rabies disease as he did not receive anti-rabies vaccine following the incident.

It is important to mention here that 8,650 cases of dog bites have been reported at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital so far and it is the eighth case of Rabies disease at the hospital.

Earlier on August 2, three children had been mauled by a stray dog in the Marvi Goth neighbourhood of Karachi’s Quaidabad area when the minors were playing in a street.

The two-year-old Raja, three-year-old Bibi Rehana and four-year-old Aasia had been bitten by a stray dog when they were playing in a street. According to the Jinnah Hospital’s executive director Dr Seemi Jamali, the children had sustained wounds on their face and head.

The children were immediately administered anti-rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin, she added.