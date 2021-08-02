Stray dog bites three children in Karachi’s Quaidabad

KARACHI: Three children have been mauled by a stray dog in Marvi Goth neighbourhood of Karachi’s Quaidabad area when the minors were playing in a street, ARY News reported on Monday.

The two-year-old Raja, three-year-old Bibi Rehana and four-year-old Aasia were bitten by a stray dog when they were playing in a street. According to the Jinnah Hospital’s executive director Dr Seemi Jamali, the children received wounds on the face and head.

The children were immediately administered anti-rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin, she added.

It is noteworthy to mention here that more than 8,000 dog bite cases were reported at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital so far.

Yesterday, at least 15 people including women and children had badly injured after being bitten by a stray dog in Sindh’s Larkana district.

According to hospital sources, the stray dog had entered three homes situated in different areas of the Larkana district and mauled 16 people. The affectees include 11 men and four children.

The victims were shifted to the Chandka Medical Hospital for medical treatment.