RYK temple case: SC terms progress report unsatisfactory

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) bench, during a hearing of Rahim Yar Khan (RYK) temple vandalism case, on Friday declared the progress report presented by deputy secretary Punjab ‘unsatisfactory’, ARY News reported.

As per details, a bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed. At the outset of the hearing, the deputy secretary Punjab presented a progress report into the Rahim Yar Khan temple attack case, which was declared unsatisfactory by the court after review.

The CJP while directing the provincial government to depute police and Rangers personnel for the security of the Hindu temple ordered a complete renovation of the temple within a month.

The court has also shown resentment over the performance of the police and directed the IGP to present the complete challan in the case immediately.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned for a month, while the court asked the police to submit a progress report in the SC after every 15 days.

Last week, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) had ordered that not only the perpetrators behind vandalizing Hindu temple in Bhong be instantly arrested but made to pay for the rehabilitation of the Hindu worship place.