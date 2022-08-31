Railway track from Nawabshah to Rohri likely to be restored

KARACHI: The train operation between Nawabshah and Rohri is likely to be partially restored from September 01 after being hit by heavy floods and monsoon spell in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the railway track from Nawabshah to Khairpur remained submerged at multiple points with four to seven inches of water.

It was decided by Pakistan Railways that some express trains will be run between Nawabshah and Rohri at caution speed of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour.

The caution speed will increase the traveling hours between Karachi to Rohri to 12 to 14 hours from eight hours while Karachi to Lahore travel will take upto 26 hours instead of 18 hours.

On August 26, train operations were suspended due to disastrous rains and flooding in Sukkur and Hyderabad.

The Pakistan Railways spokesperson said that the train operations from Lahore to Karachi and Quetta were closed from August 26 to 30 for ensuring the safety of the passengers and flood waters on several railway tracks.

The officials said that the passengers could claim their refunds from the nearest reservation office or online support.

A day before suspending the train operation, rail tracks were swept away on different localities in Karachi, Quetta and Sukkur sections which disrupted the train operations for 26 hours.

Karachi-Lahore Karakoram Express and Karachi Express were suspended, whereas, Karachi-Rawalpindi Pakistan Tezgam Express and Karachi-Peshawar Down Awam Express remained also suspended.

The other suspended trains included Karachi-Quetta Bolan Express, Quetta-Peshawar Jaffer Express and Mohenjo-daro Passenger. The PR spokesperson had announced that the passengers would be adjusted in other trains.

