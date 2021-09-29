Rains lash parts of Sindh; heavy fall expected in Karachi on Thursday evening

KARACHI: Rains lashed different parts of Sindh province including Thatta, Badin and Keti Bandar, whereas, the provincial capital Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

The Met Department said in a statement that rains lashed different parts of Sindh, whereas, intermittent rain showers will begin in the provincial capital Karachi tonight. Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall from Thursday evening, said the Met Department.

Cyclone Gulab

Earlier, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecast torrential rains and a tropical cyclone in Karachi and other districts of the province from Thursday, saying that it could lead to urban flooding in these areas.

READ: PDMA CALLS FOR SAFETY MEASURES IN VIEW OF KARACHI RAIN FORECAST

According to an alert issued by the Met Office, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, and Dadu districts of the province could witness a heavy spell of rain during the next three days starting from September 30 to October 02.

There are chances of urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, the met office said.

The PMD said that the heavy rainfall in mainly coastal areas of the Sindh province would be caused by low air pressure in the south of India’s Gujrat.

READ: CYCLONE ‘GULAB’: CAA ISSUES ALERT FOR KARACHI AIRPORT

“This low air pressure could turn into a depression over the Arabian Sea,” it said adding that this depression could turn into a tropical cyclone.

In view of the torrential rains forecast, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) assigned emergency duties of three officers including senior building inspector and building inspector from October 1 to 15 in three shifts.

Shift A will start from 5:00 pm to 12:00 midnight while Shift B will commence from 12:00 midnight to 9:00 am, whereas, Shift C officials will perform the duties on Saturday and other holidays.

The emergency centre will work under the supervision of the SBCA director during the said period.