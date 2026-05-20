Rajab Butt gets interim bail in gambling app case

Youtuber Rajab Butt and TikToker Nadeem Mubarak (Nadeem Nani Wala)’s illegal gambling in the App promotion case. The session court judge has issued the following orders in the recent hearing.

According to the Session Court proceedings, the court has confirmed the interim bail of Rajab Butt. On the other hand, the court has extended the interim bail of Nadeem Mubarak (Nani Wala) until June 2.

Further, the court has also summoned arguments from Nadeem Nani Wala’s lawyers for the next hearing.

Earlier, on February 16, Butt and Mubarak’s bail was extended in the gambling app promotion case. Then, a hearing on the interim bail was conducted by Additional Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi in the case.

On the other hand, on April 11, Eman Fatima addressed a viral video claiming where she claimed that Rajab Butt deliberately revealed their son, Kivan Sultan’s face. She expressed strong concerns over the viral video back then.