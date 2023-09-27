Rajanpur’s Imrani Gang ready to surrender before police

RAJANPUR: The most-wanted notorious dacoit and leader of the Imrani gang, Gora Imrani, offered to surrender before police in a video message, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Gora Imrani, for whom Rs1.5 million head money has been recommended, said in a video statement that he wants to surrender along with his accomplices and he is willing to hand over pen instead of weapons to his children.

The Imrani Gang operates in the katcha areas located in the suburbs of the Punjab’s Rajanpur city.

DPO Dost Muhammad said that the leader of the bandit gang is carrying Rs1.5 head money. He added that he would be dealt with in accordance with the law if he surrendered before the police.

He told the media that the police force continued its operation against bandits in the katcha areas and 25 dacoits have surrendered so far.

The senior police officer said that Gora Imrani is wanted in 31 cases and two bandits of his gang had already surrendered before the police two days ago.

In a separate incident today, a rocket explosion in a house in katcha area of Kandhkot district claimed seven lives and injured six others.

“A rocket exploded at a house of Shah Ali Sabzoi in Bangi Khan Sabzoi village in katcha area leaving seven people dead including four children,” local police said. “Six others were injured in the incident,” police said without elaborating details of the explosion.

The injured were transferred to hospitals, where two more persons including a woman succumbed to injuries soaring death toll in the incident to nine. The incident has caused a wave of panic and harassment in the area.

SSP Kashmore district Rohail Khoso has said that the rocket shell was in the affected house. “Children hurled it in the stove resulting in deadly blast,” district police chief said.

“Police cordoned off the village and conducting a search operation,” police officer said.