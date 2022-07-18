Rana Sanaullah criticises Imran Khan over rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) ministers have criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for levelling vote rigging allegations regarding the Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported on Monday.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah along with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb conducted a press conference today. He said that PTI clinched victory on 15 provincial assembly seats during by-elections. He slammed Imran Khan for levelling vote rigging allegations despite winning majority of PA seats.

“People usually level allegations against the election commission after losing the polls but an individual is still levelling the rigging allegations after winning the polls. PTI was not expected its victory on the majority of seats.”

READ: ‘PTI WON PUNJAB BY-POLLS DESPITE USE OF ECP, STATE MACHINERY BY GOVT’

“Transparent by-polls were held during PML-N government and no complaint came from any constituency regarding the abduction of election staff or law and order situation. Imran Khan had made records of vote rigging in by-elections during his tenure and election staff was also abducted during PTI government.”

He said that PML-N condemns the behaviour of Imran Khan and the government will not allow him to deliver provocative statements against the national institutions.

Sanaullah alleged that Imran Khan had launched criticism against ECP just after the commission reserved verdict in PTI foreign funding case. He added that the government stood firmly with all ECP members and PML-N has full confidence in the election commission despite losing the by-elections.

READ: ECP REJECTS IMRAN KHAN’S ALLEGATIONS

He said that PML-N will come back in the next elections.

Regarding the upcoming elections for the new chief minister (CM) in Punjab, Sanaullah said that PML-N fell short of 5 votes while Pervaiz Elahi has 188 votes in the provincial assembly.

He added that Pervaiz Elahi would have found himself in difficulty to get the chief ministership if five lawmakers did not reach the provincial assembly on July 22.

Comments