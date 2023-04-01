Rana Sanaullah hints at filing reference against CJP, SC judges

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday asserted that the government was considering filing a reference against three judges of Supreme Court (SC), including the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, who are hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition against delay in elections of Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported.

Speaking to an international media outlet, the interior minister said that the matter of the filing of a reference against three judges – CJP Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar – “is under discussion but there has been no decision on it yet”.

Rana Sanaullah noted that a decision to file a reference could be taken since “these three respected judges have a long record of giving decisions against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)”.

The minister – while recalling a verdict – said that not only the PML-N but every person, including retired judges and chief justices, had said the decision was wrong. “It appears that the three judges are bent on resolving this Punjab elections case themselves,” he added.

Referring to ‘shrinking’ of SC bench, Sanauallah said that a bench was made of nine judges and then seven remained, then five, then four and now three are left.

He noted that the three judges rejected the request for a full court bench and “refused to accept the stance of their fellow judges”.

The statement comes amid a deepening judicial crisis in the country, with judges of the apex court divided on the constitution of benches hearing suo motu cases.

The Supreme Court, in an appeal filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf challenging the postponement of elections till October 8 by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), constituted a five-member bench and after the recusal of the two judges was left with three judges who would continue to hold proceedings on Monday.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail withdrew from the bench a day after Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan rescued himself from hearing the case.

Postponement of elections

Earlier in March, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to delay of the Punjab by-elections which were scheduled to be held on April 30.

The ECP withdrew the Punjab Election Program notification issued on March 8 and decided to postpone the Punjab election and announced October 08 as the new date for elections in Punjab.

The ECP spokesman said that the president Dr Arif Alvi also been informed about the postponement of elections in Punjab, adding that the new election schedule will release soon.

