Rana Sanaullah lambasts PTI chief for pursuing ‘politics of hatred’

FAISALABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Sunday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for pursuing ‘politics of hatred’ and ‘inciting the people of Pakistan for attacking state institutions’, ARY News reported.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony in Faisalabad, the federal minister said that the previous rulers – who according to him were imposed on the country – did nothing for the nation, but ‘corruption and misleading the country’s youth’.

“During its three-and-a-half-year tenure, the previous government only committed corruption and did not launch any development project in the country”, Rana Sanaullah said, adding that the previous rulers only created chaos – which damaged the country.

Referring to PTI chief, the interior minister said that a ‘religious fanatic’ attacked the former premier in Wazirabad, but the “latter blamed the incumbent government”. “The suspect had bought a pistol from Wazirabad three days before the attack”, he claimed.

“He [Khan] created hatred among the people and the country suffered loss”, he said, adding that they have never seen “such hatred in the country before”.

Sanaullah recalled that he was arrested on “spurious and mala fide” drugs case, saying that the previous government only motive was to put the entire opposition behind the bars.

He further lambasted the PTI chief for ‘inciting violence’, saying that they misled the youth and asked them to attack the military installations. “They even attacked and burnt the monuments of martyrs,” he said, vowing that the suspects would be brought to justice.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.