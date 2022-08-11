Rana Sanaullah leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, where he will also meet top Saudi officials, ARY NEWS reported.

Rana Sanaullah left for Saudi Arabia for five days on Thursday morning where he would perform Umrah and pay his respects at the Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW).

The interior minister will also meet his Saudi counterpart and other top officials of the country to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

On Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM, Dr Shahbaz Gill warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of arrest if he fails to appear before a committee probing incidents of torture over Azadi March participants.

Dr Shahbaz Gill in his tweet said that the committee will initiate action in the upcoming few days in the May 25 torture incidents.

He also warned Rana Sanaullah of arrest, whenever he enters in Punjab’s jurisdictions, if he fails to appear before the committee.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to form a five-member committee to counter their political victimization in Punjab.

According to details, the five-member would be headed by Shafqat Mehmood while Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Yasmeen Rashid, Own Abbas and Raja Bashrat are also included in the counter-victimization committee.

