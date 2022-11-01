Rana Sanaullah once again rules out talks with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanauallah has once again ruled out talks with former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, condemning the latter’s remarks of imposing martial law, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister condemned Imran Khan’s remarks about imposing martial law in the country, saying that the enforcers have decided to abide by the Constitution.

“No talks were being held with PTI Chairman [Imran Khan] at any level or at any place,” the federal minister added.

“The interior ministry will approach Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif] to give approval for providing arms to the security personnel guarding the Islamabad’s Red Zone,” Rana Sanaullah said.

Referring to former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s leaked audio, he said that the security personnel have the right to defend themselves. “Law enforcement agencies may suffer damages and its responsibility will be on a single person,” he said in apparent reference to Imran Khan.

The interior minister further said that the forces should be armed to defend themselves from the goons of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi asserted that ‘backdoor talks’ were underway during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march towards Islamabad.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore on October 30, the Punjab CM said that backdoor talks always take place during long marches. However, he did not mention who the talks were being held with.

Earlier, it was reported that the federal government reportedly started backdoor talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in light of the party’s ongoing Haqeeqi Azadi Long March.

According to sources, the backdoor talks between government representatives and PTI leaders were being carried out through ‘close friends’.

Sources told ARY News that President Dr Arif Alvi was playing an essential role in the negotiations between the Imran Khan-led party and the government.

Ali Amin Gandapur’s leaked audio

Rana Sanaullah played an allegedly audio call recording between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur and an unknown person, in which he can be heard talking about bringing weapons and manpower for the march.

In the purported audio, the PTI leader can speak about bringing ammunition for the long march.

He said that Imran Khan is planning to stage bloodshed, his purpose is not to stage a protest but induce violence. He wants to lead the country into a tragedy, he added.

Rana said that the purported audio leak of the former federal minister could not be ignored. Imran Khan wants a clash between people and security forces, he added.

