Rana Sanaullah rubbishes reports of differences in PML-N ranks

LONDON: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has rejected the reports of differences within the ranks of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that his party was ready to contest elections, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists at Heathrow Airport in London, the Interior Minister rejected the reports of differences within the ranks of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that such rumours were being spread since 2018.

It is pertinent to mention here that former federal minister Faisal Vawda claimed that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would resign from National Assembly (NA) after differences emerged with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a statement, Faisal Vawda alleged that the former prime minister would resign from National Assembly (NA) in a few days over differences with PML-N.

During the media talk today, Rana Sanaullah noted that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has summoned him for consultation over Punjab’s political situation after Punjab Assembly dissolved.

He also castigated PTI Chairman Imran Khan for ‘destroying the country’s economy’ and ‘selling’ the valuables in Toshakhana. “The national treasury suffered Rs50 billion loss after Imran Khan acquired property from a tycoon,” he alleged.

“Imran Khan blackmailed the country’s institutions and registered bogus cases against politicians,” he said, adding that the institutions were investigating the cases and a relevant action would be taken against the former prime minister.

In response to a question, the interior minister said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) or the Supreme Court (SC) will make a decision regarding the postponement of elections.

However, he said, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started preparation for contesting the elections.

“Imran Khan does not want to return to parliament, and was creating a mess in the House,” he said, the PTI chief wants political instability in the country. “He [Khan] was running a campaign regarding the country’s default risk,” he claimed, adding that Imran was creating political instability to destabilise the country’s economy.

Responding to another question, Rana Sanaullah said that Pervaiz Elahi was not in favour of dissolving the Punjab Assembly. “10 to 12 lawmakers were against the decision, that’s why the Governor ordered CM Punjab to take vote of confidence,” he added.

