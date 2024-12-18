Rana Sanaullah rules out street protests over seminary bill

ISLAMABAD: Rana Sanaullah, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs said that the decision regarding the seminary bill will not be made on the streets, but rather through negotiations between the concerned parties.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Ba Khabar Sawera’, he said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is willing to listen and engage in dialogue

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s approach to the issue has been positive and open to understanding,” Rana Sanaullah added.

The prime minister’s advisor proposed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s legal team should meet with government representatives to find a solution.

He expressed confidence that the issue can be resolved through negotiations, and that there is no possibility of a deadlock.

“The government wants some amendments be made to the Madrasa Bill before it is notified. However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has insisted that the bill should be notified first, and then the government can make any necessary amendments.

Rana Sanaullah said that the issue will be resolved as soon as possible, and that there is no intention to delay or obstruct the process.

Earlier on Tuesday, the JUI-F chief warned the government of protests over the seminary bill issue. Addressing the National Assembly, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that presenting the bill again without accepting it as an act would violate the Constitution.

He questioned why a precedent was being set that could jeopardize the entire legislative framework.

“If the matter is not resolved, the decision will be made on the roads rather than the parliament,” warned Fazlur Rehman.

Referring to the President’s role, he said, “If the president does not sign a bill within 10 days, it automatically becomes law, as has already happened in past instances.”

The JUI-F chief criticised the government’s stance on religious seminaries, saying that madaris have always supported the Constitution and the law. “Why are our madaris being tested repeatedly despite their proven record?” he asked, adding that students of religious schools excel in both traditional and modern education systems.

He further warned the authorities not to attempt dividing religious seminaries or undermining them.