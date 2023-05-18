Rana Sanaullah says ‘govt has enough evidence to outlaw PTI’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed on Thursday that the federal government has enough evidence to declare Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) an outlawed organisation.

Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that the federal cabinet will make a decision to declare PTI an outlawed organisation on the basis of the evidence. He alleged that May 9 events were fully planned by the PTI and Imran Khan gave tasks to the groups.

He further alleged that 250 Afghan citizens were securing Imran Khan in Zaman Park who had been given training for violent attacks and using petrol bombs. He claimed that some of the suspects were currently present in the houses around Zaman Park.

Sanaullah said that strict action should be taken against those who spread violence on May 9.

The interior minister said that Imran Khan caused big damage to his own political party. “We have evidence that Shahzad Akbar signed a deal with a property tycoon. Imran Khan and others will face accountability soon.”

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced to arrest former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan.

“Not Bushra Bibi but Imran Khan will definitely be arrested,” Rana Sanaullah said in his statement while reacting to the rumours of arresting Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan.

The minister said PDM Chief Fazlur Rehman has not shared details of sin-in in Islamabad. “We have requested Fazlur Rehman to keep the protest’s duration short.”

Commenting on ‘relief’ to Imran Khan from the judiciary, Rana Sanaullah said when a top court is saying ‘good luck’ to an accused, there is no reason for the lower judiciary to deny ‘relief’ to him.