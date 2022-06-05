Rana Sanaullah says ‘govt will not waste its time by arresting Imran Khan’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has suggested that the government does not want to waste its time by arresting former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

He was responding to the statement made by the former foreign minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi. "The country is not getting any benefit from Khan's speeches," he said, adding that whoever breaks the law will be arrested.

Terming the PTI responsible for the martyrdom of the policeman, the interior minister said: “It cannot happen that we stay a spectator when you lie, fire bullets, use batons, set fire.” He added that the law will be strictly enforced and no one will be allowed to violate it.

In an apparent reference to Khan, Rana Sanaullah said that the one who returned to Bani Gala via a government helicopter was constantly lying.

Talking about PTI’s another long march, he said that no one will come out as the people have rejected the fugitive. “The people have given their verdict by rejecting you,” he told Imran Khan.

“The country is not getting any benefit from Khan’s speeches,” he said, adding that the government does not want to waste any time in arresting the former premier whose liberty and conversation benefit them.

Earlier in the day, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned the federal government of strong political reaction if it arrests Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference after the PTI core committee meeting, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is willing to arrest Imran Khan.

“Strong reaction will be witnessed if Imran Khan is arrested. It will be his misunderstanding that we will stay silent on Imran Khan’s arrest.” He asked PTI workers to finalise planning for giving a peaceful reaction if the government chooses to arrest Imran Khan.

