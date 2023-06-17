‘Politics of hatred’ commenced with 2014 sit-in: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for pursuing ‘politics of hatred’, saying that the latter commenced with 2014 sit-in – the four-month-long protest against the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad today, the interior minister questioned the ‘need for project’ – which according to him was launched in 2018. “Politics of hatred commenced with 2014 sit-in,” he said.

Criticising former prime minister Imran Khan, Rana Sanaullah said that the person who was once known for his assertive rhetoric, has now found himself in a position of isolation and abandonment.

“These people have met their end on May 9,” the minister said, lambasting the previous government for destroying the country’s economy.

He also lambasted the PTI-led previous government for ‘jeopardising a deal’ with International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that the incumbent government cannot provide relief in power and gas tariffs due to the agreement.

However, Sanaullah reiterated, the PTI government signed a pact with the global lender and not the incumbent government. “They [have] done nothing instead of pursuing politics of hatred and inciting the youth for violence,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah regretted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz was disqualified in ‘fabricated cases’, and was forced to relinquish party’s presidency.

“During the PML-N’s previous tenure, the then government ended loadshedding and terrorism from the country,” he claimed, adding that the country also get foreign investment in Nawaz Sharif’s tenure.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.