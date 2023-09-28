Rana Sanaullah says ‘won’t allow May 9 rioters to contest polls’

Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah claimed on Thursday that they won’t allow culprits behind the May 9 riots to contest polls instead of facing penalties, ARY News reported.

While addressing an event, Rana Sanaullah said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had shown arrogance and some people are favouring to let him contest the polls.

Sanaullah questioned who would investigate the individual involved in attacking the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and torching Jinnah House on May 9. He added that such incidents would be repeated every day if the May 9 rioters were not prosecuted.

The PML-N leader said that the gang involved in May 9 riots will be brought to justice. “Whoever is found guilty will face the penalty and innocent ones will be released. We have never talked about revenge but we will continue to expose these kinds of characters that pushed Pakistan into crisis.”

Rana Sanaullah said that PML-N’s only aim and narrative is to pull out Pakistan of crisis.

Regarding PML-N supremo’s return, Sanaullah said that Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan on October 21 and he will announce the plan to bring the country out of crisis. PML-N will put the country on the path of prosperity and development again under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

A few days ago, Sanaullah asked Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti to stop worrying about Nawaz Sharif.

On September 25, Bugti, while talking to ARY News said Nawaz Sharif would be arrested upon arrival in Pakistan if he is denied bail by the courts.

“Sarfraz Bugti should keep Sheikh Rasheed’s fate in mind before commenting on Nawaz Sharif”, Rana Sanaullah responded.

The former minister claimed the people of Pakistan paid for the ‘conspiracy’ hatched against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N leader asked Sarfraz Bugti to stop worrying about Nawaz Sharif and focus on his ‘work’, as the former premier has always respected the rule of the law in the country.

Masses will decide, where will Nawaz Sharif go after landing in Pakistan, he added.