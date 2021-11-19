Rangers, police arrest two ‘extortionists’ in Orangi Town joint raid

KARACHI: Rangers and police personnel have conducted a joint raid in Orangi Town on a tip-off and arrested two alleged extortionists, ARY News reported on Friday.

The accused men were facing charges of demanding Rs50 million worth extortion money from a trader in Karachi.

The arrested men are identified as Prakash alias Vijay and Amit who had allegedly written a threatening letter to a trader for demanding extortion. A case had been registered against them at the Civil Lines police station.

According to the Rangers’ spokesperson, the accused had wrapped two bullets in the letter. The raiding officials recovered a mobile phone and SIM card from the possession of the accused men.

After arresting the ‘extortionists’, they have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

Yesterday, the officials of the Quaidabad police station had arrested seven fake journalists who were allegedly demanding extortion from a doctor in Karachi.

Police officials had said that the arrested men posing as journalists were demanding extortion money from a doctor.

The gang of the fake journalists were caught by the area residents and later handed over to the police. Police had said that all of them were wearing media cards while committing the crime.

A case was registered against the fake journalists over the complaint of Dr Arshad at the local police station.

