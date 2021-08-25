Rawalpindi man arrested for ‘raping’ teenage girl

RAWALPINDI: A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Rawalpindi’s Ratta Amral neighbourhood was apprehended on Wednesday.

Police arrested Sohail following registration of a first information report (FIR) against him for allegedly sexually abusing the 15-year-old girl.

The victim has undergone a medical examination to ascertain whether she was raped, the police said, adding she along with her family resides in a rented house owned by the accused.

On August 23, a seminary teacher accused of sexually assaulting and torturing a student in Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai was arrested by police.

The Pirwadhai police lodged a first information report (FIR) against Mufti Shahnawaz Ahmed on the complaint of the victim’s father. The victim’s father stated that he had received a phone call from the management of the seminary, asking him to pick up his daughter who had blacked out.

On regaining her consciousness, she narrated her ordeal saying the teacher had been trying to harass her for the past several months, he added.

She said the teacher tortured her after she resisted his attempts of sexual harassment. She was then given a drug following which she fainted and didn’t remember what happened afterward, the complainant said.