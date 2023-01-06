Rawalpindi man held for blackmailing woman with obscene videos

ISLAMABAD: Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man for blackmailing a woman through her obscene videos, ARY News reported.

The FIA claimed that the suspect Imtiaz Hussain blackmailed the woman using her obscene photos and videos,” it said adding that a case has been registered against him.

The mobile phone of the suspect has been confiscated and sent for forensics by the FIA team.

Incidents of people in position of influence blackmailing girls have been reported previously and in one such incident, an employee of a private college with an alleged record of raping women and blackmailing them after making their videos was arrested.

According to the police, the man was employed in the college as a teacher whose pupil, and an alleged victim of his sexual assault and blackmail, informed on him to the college administration.

The complainant girl said the teacher has been blackmailing her with the videos he had made of her after he sexually assaulted her.

The police then raided the teacher’s residence and arrested him. It then emerged that the complainant was not the only girl assaulted and blackmailed by him.

