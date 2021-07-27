Rawalpindi man who ‘killed’ woman, her 14-month-old son surrenders

RAWALPINDI: A suspect who was wanted by Rawalpindi police in a case pertaining to a cool-blooded murder of a woman and her 14-month-old son has surrendered before the police on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the suspect identified as Wajid Ali surrendered before the authorities at the Chauntra police station. He is blamed for inviting the woman to his place and later sexually assaulting her.

The suspect, who is a resident of the Mohuta Mohra area of Rawalpindi and worked as a carpenter, was blamed for killing the woman and the minor child.

Wajid Ali, according to police, initially assaulted the mother and her son and used a sharp object to attack them, leading to the immediate death of the child and inflicting serious wounds to the woman who later succumbed to her injuries.

Read More: TEENAGE GIRL ‘KIDNAPPED’ IN BROAD DAYLIGHT IN RAWALPINDI

The police had previously shared the details of the suspect on their Twitter account, seeking public help in tracing the suspect.

ملزم واجد علی ولد علی اصغر۔ راولپنڈی پولیس کو یہ ملزم چونترہ کےعلاقہ میں خاتون اورکمسن بچے کےقتل کےمقدمہ میں مطلوب ہے، جس کی تلاش و گرفتاری کاتحرک جاری ہے۔ اگر آپ کو اس ملزم کےبارےمیں معلومات ہوں تو ہمیں مطلع کیجیے۔ آپکا تعاون ہمارےلیے اہم ہے۔ 03008244958

0519292600

111-276-797 pic.twitter.com/Gm8uIpkTpV — Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) July 26, 2021



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Punjab Inam Ghan has taken notice of the incident and has instructed RPO Rawalpindi to furnish a report on the matter soon.