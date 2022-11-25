Rawalpindi march: PTI barred from setting up stage in Faizabad

ISLAMABAD: The district administration has rejected to grant permission to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for setting up central stage at Faizabad during its upcoming Rawalpindi march scheduled for Saturday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Friday.

The district administration and PTI leaders held negotiations for permission for the venue of the Rawalpindi march. The district administration refused to permit the political party to set up the central stage at Faizabad.

Later, the container was transported from Faizabad to 6th Road. The central stage of the Rawalpindi march will not be installed on the 6th Road flyover.

Islamabad police announced that the Faizabad bus stop will be closed from 10:00 pm till the conclusion of PTI’s rally while public transport will be banned on the routes due to security measures.

It added that Islamabad police will intensify security checking of Faizabad’s hotels and flats. The police spokesperson said that Murree Road for Rawalpindi was closed for traffic, whereas, the routes from IJP Road 9 Avenue Junctions to Rawalpindi will be closed for public transport.

Earlier in the day, PTI started setting up the stage again at Faizabad after being stopped by the administration.

As per details, the stage organizers were stopped from setting up the stage at Faizabad earlier today. They were asked to stage the sit-in on Rehmanabad, Murree road instead.

Later, the city administration granted permission to PTI to set up the stage at Faizabad but the decision was revised again.

Earlier, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) conditionally allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally in Faizabad.

As per the notification, PTI has been asked to vacate Faizabad on the night of November 26 after a public gathering as England’s cricket team is reaching Pakistan for a test series.

Chairman PTI is barred from using a sunroof vehicle before or after the public gathering and has been directed to follow the route agreed upon with the administration.

