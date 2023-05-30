Religious ministry more Hajj applications under govt scheme

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs has sought more Hajj applications under the government Hajj scheme 2023, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said that the applicants can apply for these limited seats till Monday.

The spokesperson noted that these applications will be entertained on first come first serve basis. Applicants can submit their application to Section Officer Hajj Operation.

Read: Rs55,000 to be refunded as ‘Qurbani amount’ to Hajj pilgrims

It is pertinent to mention here that Hajj flight operation for Pakistani pilgrims kicked off on May 21 as the first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight departed from Pakistan for Saudi Arabia from Karachi with 328 pilgrims.

Read: Mina tents being prepared to receive Hajj pilgrims

Pakistan International Airlines is using Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 for its massive Hajj operation. Over 65,000 intending pilgrims will be transported to Saudi Arabia in the operation.

Director Hajj Karachi, Sajjad Haider, DG Benazir Income Support Programme, Imtiaz Shah, and officials of PIA and CAA were also present.