Remarks against SC judges: Citizen seeks FIR against Maryam Nawaz

CHOWK AZAM: A citizen in Chowk Azam sought the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz over her negative remarks against the Supreme Court (SC) judges, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A police complaint was filed at the Chowk Azam police station by a citizen, seeking the registration of an FIR against Maryam Nawaz over her remarks against the SC judges.

The police complaint stated that Maryam gave derogatory remarks against the top court’s judges, as well as maligned the judiciary and other institutions during the Sargodha public gathering.

Sargodha speech

During Sargodha public gathering, Maryam Nawaz blamed a “group of five” for the country’s current woes, firing a fresh salvo at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The PML-N chief organiser said Imran Khan kept saying his government was toppled through a conspiracy, but the real conspiracy was hatched against party supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz alleged that the ‘group of five’ includes sitting and former Supreme Court judges and the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, General (retd) Faiz Hameed.

She, while addressing the workers’ convention, asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not to worry about the remnants of Faiz Hameed and held them accountable. She also termed Lahore CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar an associate of Imran Khan.

The PML-N leader further said that the “cabal of five” created political instability, which triggered an economic crisis leading to skyrocketing inflation in the country.

She further lambasted the former premier for appointing “Punjab’s biggest dacoit” Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as his party’s central president.

Referring to PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, Maryam said the party chairman was asking his workers to court arrests while “he himself is hiding in a mouse hole”. “Leaders led from the front like Nawaz Sharif. Jails for workers and bails for himself,” she remarked.

