Rescue, civic agencies on high alert as Murree receives snowfall

ISLAMABAD: All the civic agencies have been placed on high alert as intermittent snowfall continued in Murree and adjoining areas on Friday, ARY News reported.

Murree, Galyat, Nathia Gali, and Ayubia have been receiving snowfall for the past two hours, officials said. The Rescue 1122 and other civic agencies have been put on high alert to deal with any eventuality.

An operation has been launched to remove snow from the roads, they said.

Police said no vehicle without chains put on its tyres will be allowed to enter the hill station.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department earlier this week forecast another spell of snowfall in Muree and Galyat. Following the Met office forecast, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Murree Waqas Sikandari issued directives to the departments concerned to make proper arrangements during the snowfall.

Traffic police and other relevant departments have been directed to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and hassle-free travel of the people.

At least 22 tourists, including children and women, had frozen to death in their vehicles on the snow-covered roads after a snow storm hit Murree on the night of Jan 7.

