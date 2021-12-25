Rickshaw driver, accomplice arrested for allegedly raping Lahore woman

LAHORE: In yet another gang-rape incident reported from Lahore, the Lahore Police on Saturday arrested a rickshaw driver and another man for allegedly gang-raping a woman, ARY News reported.

According to police, the woman was gang-raped by a rickshaw driver, Aijaz and his accomplice, Sajid in Lahore.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the two men on the woman’s complaint under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the woman told police that she had hailed a rickshaw at Lari Ada to travel to her home but rickshaw driver, Aijaz instead took her to his cousin’s home Sajid where they both gang-raped her in front of four other people.

The FIR quoted her as saying that the rickshaw driver and his cousin threw her at Lahore road after committing a crime and away from the scene.

Taking swift action, Police have arrested two suspects and launched an investigation.

This is not the first incident of rape as recently, a man molested a girl by luring her into the trap of offering a job in Lahore.

Read more: Mother, daughter identify suspects in Lahore rickshaw gang-rape case

A girl was raped by two men after being called for a job in the Sundar area of Lahore.

The matter came to the light after the girl had approached the police and got a case registered, claiming that she was sexually assaulted after being called for a job in Lahore.