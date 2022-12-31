Urvashi Rautela’s cryptic post after Rishabh Pant’s accident draws attention

Model-actor Urvashi Rautela shared a cryptic message with a new picture on Instagram after Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant meets with a road accident.

After the wicket-keeper of the Indian cricket team, Rishabh Pant met with a car accident a day earlier, Rautela who has often been associated with the cricketer turned to her social media and shared a new picture.

Former Miss India posted a top shot click of herself dressed in white and wrote, “Praying,” in the caption with a dove and a white heart emoji. Apart from receiving love from her millions of fans, the Insta post drew attention from social users who believed that the message coincided with Pant’s car crash, given the controversial history of both celebs.

For the unversed, Rishabh Pant was hospitalised a day earlier after being involved in a serious car accident near his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

WATCH: Moment Rishabh Pant escaped from his burning car

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the sportsperson’s car collided with a divider on the road and caught fire. He suffered injuries to his head, back and leg. “Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident at around 5:30 am,” DG of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar was quoted by a news agency.

Terrible road accident of Indian cricketer @RishabhPant17… Thank God Rishabh Pant narrowly escapes.. Head injury and leg fracture. pic.twitter.com/0aslG0ehtk — SURENDRA SINGH DASILA (@sdasila) December 30, 2022

Several Indian, as well as Pakistani cricketers, sent prayers for Pant after the news of the unfortunate accident surfaced on social media.

Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela unveils who ‘RP’ is

Meanwhile, on the cricket front, Pant was part of the test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh this month. He most recently played a match-winning inning of 93 in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

