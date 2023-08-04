Islamabad police form 5-member JIT to probe maid torture case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have constituted a five-member joint investigation team (JIT) in the housemaid torture case, named Rizwana – who was subjected to ‘severe torture’ while working at the residence of a civil judge, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a notification, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Operations Islamabad has been appointed as convener of the five-member joint investigation team (JIT).

The JIT would comprise the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Counter Terrorism Department (CTD); a representative each from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI); and SSP investigations.

The JIT will investigate the violence case at Police Lines Headquarters.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman demanded government to take notice of Rizwana torture case.

رضوانہ تشدد کیس طاقت اور اثر و رسوخ کے ناجائز استعمال کی بدترین مثال ہے۔ جنہوں نے معاشرے میں قانون اور انصاف کو یقینی بنانا تھا وہ اپنے اختیار اور طاقت کو معصوم اور نہتے لوگوں کے خلاف استعمال کر رہے۔ افسوس ہے کہ اعلی عدلیہ نے اس معاملہ کا ابھی تک نوٹس نہیں لیا۔ سول جج اور ان کا… — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 4, 2023

Taking to Twitter, she said an illegal use of force in the house of a judge and Child Protection Act should also be applicable on this case. “The victim girl should get justice in every case,” the PPP senator added.

The incident

A 14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her maid namely Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical assistance.

The doctors of the DHQ Hospital referred the girl to the Lahore Hospital for further treatment. Police said that the torture case will be lodged at a police station in Islamabad.