Robbers in police uniforms loot house in Karachi

KARACHI: Robbers wearing police uniforms and others posing as plainclothed officers looted a house in Karachi’s Qasba Colony, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in the Qasba Colony area of Karachi. A citizen lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Pirabad police station against the robbery at his house.

The FIR stated that seven uniformed and plainclothed policemen entered his house for a search and looted Rs2.2 million cash, cheques worth Rs1.1 million, two tola gold and weapon. The unidentified men later fled from the scene on motorcycles.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced which showed the one of the accused persons jumping inside the house by using a wooden pillar and unlocked the main gate for his accomplices.

In a separate incident, unidentified miscreants snatched government weapons from three policemen sitting at a tea shop in Karachi.

The incident took place in Future Morr – Mansehra Colony where unidentified men snatched government weapons from the officials of the Sharafi Goth police station.

Police told the media that the officials were enjoying tea at a local shop with a friend. The unidentified men stormed the shop and fled from the scene after snatching three government pistols and another private weapon from their friend.

Police added that a case is being registered against the accused in light of the policemen’s statements.