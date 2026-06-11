Royal Eviction Backlash: Beatrice, Eugenie break silence

Amid ongoing tensions within the British Royal Family, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have finally addressed the dramatic restructuring surrounding their father, Prince Andrew, and his eviction from the historic Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The decisive move by King Charles III to cut financial ties and evict his younger brother following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal has sent shockwaves through the family. For months, royal onlookers wondered how the York sisters—who remain close to both their father and the King—would react to the firm hand of the monarch.

Standing on Their Own Two Feet

According to close royal sources, Beatrice and Eugenie are handling the high-stakes transition with grace, choosing to focus on their private careers and young families rather than fueling palace drama. Insiders reveal that while the situation is deeply personal and challenging, the sisters fully understand King Charles’ mission to streamline the monarchy and protect the reputation of the Crown.

Reports indicate that King Charles issued a gentle but firm warning to his nieces, encouraging them to continue building their financial independence and “stand on their own two feet.”

“Beatrice and Eugenie are fiercely loyal to their parents, but they are also pragmatic. They realize the landscape of the Royal Family has permanently changed, and they are fully prepared to navigate their futures outside the inner circle of working royals.” — Royal Insider

The Truth Behind the Palace Rent Controversy

The situation has been further complicated by a recent National Audit Office (NAO) report, which shed light on the sisters’ living arrangements.

Palace Residences: Princess Beatrice currently resides in an apartment at St. James’s Palace, while Princess Eugenie lives in Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.

The Financial Setup: Because they are non-working royals with corporate careers, their rents are adjusted to a portion of open-market value (roughly 60% to 68%).

Who Pays? To avoid a burden on the British taxpayer, King Charles privately foots the bill for their rent out of his personal Duchy of Lancaster income, honoring an arrangement originally set up by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

While critics have voiced outrage over the subsidized living arrangements, sources close to the palace emphasize that the King’s financial support is entirely private, ensuring that no public funds from the Sovereign Grant are being used to house the princesses.

What’s Next for the York Sisters?

As Prince Andrew transitions to a more modest life at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, Beatrice and Eugenie are firmly focused on the future. Both sisters have well-established private properties—Beatrice owns a farmhouse in the Cotswolds, and Eugenie spends a significant amount of time at a luxury property in Portugal.

Rather than letting the eviction notice divide the family, the sisters are reportedly determined to maintain a warm relationship with their uncle, King Charles, and their cousin, Prince William, proving that they can successfully balance family loyalty with their roles in modern society.