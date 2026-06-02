Royal Wedding: Prince Harry feels 'deeply hurt and humiliated'

As the Royal Family prepares for the society wedding of the year, all eyes are on the highly exclusive guest list. Peter Phillips is set to marry NHS pediatric nurse Harriet Sperling on June 6, 2026, at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been notably left off the guest list.

While senior members of the royal family will be out in full force to celebrate Princess Anne’s son, the event highlights a deepening family divide. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been notably left off the guest list, while Peter’s rarely-seen half-sister, Stephanie Phillips, is locked in to attend.

The Ultimate Royal Snub? Why Harry and Meghan Were Left Out

Royal commentators are calling the lack of an invitation the “final nail in the royal coffin” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While past royal weddings have served as a ground for family reunions, insiders reveal that the decision to omit Harry and Meghan comes down to a complete breakdown in communication.

“Peter and Harry haven’t spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn’t been invited,” a close friend of Phillips revealed.

Experts note that the omission is far from shocking, signaling that Prince Harry no longer naturally fits into the royal circle after years of public family rifts. Furthermore, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will also absent themselves from the celebration, reportedly to ensure their presence doesn’t overshadow the bride and groom’s special day.

Meet Stephanie Phillips: The Little-Known Royal Sibling Attending the Nuptials

While the Sussexes remain in California, the wedding will feature a tightly-knit family circle, including Peter and Zara Tindall’s low-key half-sister, Stephanie Phillips.

Who is she? Stephanie (28) is the daughter of Captain Mark Phillips (Princess Anne’s first husband) and his second wife, Hawaiian equestrian Sandy Pflueger. Royal Connection: Despite a 20-year age gap with her older brother Peter, the siblings share an incredibly close bond. Stephanie previously served as a bridesmaid at Peter’s first wedding to Autumn Kelly in 2008, as well as Zara’s 2011 wedding to Mike Tindall. Shared Passions: Like her sister Zara, Stephanie is a competitive horsewoman and is frequently spotted cheering the family on at equestrian events. Who Else is on the Peter Phillips Wedding Guest List?

The private ceremony is expected to host the absolute “varsity team” of the British Monarchy. Confirmed and expected attendees include:

King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Prince William and Kate Middleton (The Prince and Princess of Wales)

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

Zara and Mike Tindall

Both Peter (48) and Harriet (45) are divorced and blending their families for this new chapter. Phillips shares two daughters, Savannah (14) and Isla (13), with his ex-wife, while Sperling has a teenage daughter named Georgia.