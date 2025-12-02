Ryan Reynolds receives unexpected praise from his son

Canadian-American actor and film producer Ryan Reynolds gets unexpected praise for his superhero role from his son, Olin.

The actor shared that his 2-year-old is obsessed with Green Lantern (2011), a movie he appeared with his wife, Blake Lively. The film struggled at the box office.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Council Summit, he noted, “You laugh, but my son, it’s his favourite movie, and he watches it every f–king day”.

He joked about how much effort it took to reach a point where he could walk past the film playing at home without critiquing every scene.

“Do you understand the work I’ve had to do to get to the place where I can just pass by that screen and not go, ‘Well, we could have done that differently ?’”

Even though many fans see Green Lantern as one of his most criticised films, Reynolds has come to view it in a different light.

The moment gives him a chance to reflect on his own career and growth. He described that period in his life as a time when he was constantly saying “Yes, sir. No, sir. How high can I jump, sir?”

Reynolds and Lively share daughters James, Inez and Betty in addition to Olin. For the Deadpool star, showing his kids the less glamorous side of success is important. He said, noting how fans often react when they meet him in public, “My kids, all they see is a winner”. “When I go outside, I get pats in the back, and it’s a selfie parade, and I oblige everyone pretty much.”

Reynolds stated in his statement, “My kids only see that”. He elaborated further and said, “So, I’ve learned lately to make sure I am talking about the failures and how that is literally the base and ingredient for everything else”

But he wants his children to understand the full picture, including the missteps.

For Reynolds, what once felt like a setback has turned into an opportunity to teach his kids and even laugh at his own journey, while his toddler keeps replaying one of his biggest box-office disappointments.