Sabir Hashmi: Man behind smear campaign against PM Imran Khan held

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing on Monday arrested social media activist Sabir Hashmi involved in running a smear campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

A case has been registered against the accused under the provisions of the FIA Cyber Crimes Act.

According to FIA, the social media activist, Sabir Hashmi, was involved in running a smear campaign against PM Imran Khan on social media platform Twitter in form of hashtags.

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle also seized mobile phone of the accused and launched further investigation.

The FIA frequently investigates cybercrimes such as these ones and often brings the people responsible to justice.

In a recent event, the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Feb 9 arrested a man accused of blackmailing a woman through her obscene videos.

According to FIA, the accused and married woman become friends on social media a week ago. The Lahore man was blackmailing her by using her alleged illicit videos and demanding cash from the victim.

When she refused to send money, the accused sent her immoral videos to her family including woman’s husband.

On the woman’s complaint, the FIA took action and arrested the accused from Lahore

