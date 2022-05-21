Saddar blast: CTD arrests ‘accomplice of encountered suspect’ in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested Manzoor Hussain – an ‘accomplice namely of the encountered suspect’ of Karachi’s Saddar bomb blast – during a raid in Hyderabad.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that Manzoor Hussain was arrested from Hyderabad’s Subhan Colony who was an accomplice of the suspected terrorist killed in an encounter in Karachi’s Maripur area.

The spokesperson added that Manzoor Hussain is also involved in a railway track bomb blast incident. The arrested suspect was involved in anti-state and terrorist activities. It was learnt that Hussain had also made a failed attempt to conduct an IED blast on March 23.

On May 18, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with the intelligence agencies had claimed to have shot dead two terrorists associated with a separatist group in Karachi.

The alleged terrorist killed in a joint raid carried out by the CTD and an intelligence agency had turned out to be the executor of a bomb blast in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood.

Allah Dino had turned out to be a prime facilitator in the Saddar blast after CCTV footage confirmed that he brought the IED-planted motorcycle and later blew it up with the help of remote control.

“Both Allah Dino and Nawab killed during today’s raid hail from Tharparkar area and belong to a banned nationalist outfit, SRA,” sources said.

The CTD officials had revealed that Allah Dino was preparing for another attack when he along with his other accomplice was killed. “The CTD wanted to arrest them but they offered resistance,” they said adding that the suspect was also a key member of a nationalist party.

The intelligence agencies and CTD had conducted the joint operation in the Maripur area of Karachi in the wee hours of Wednesday.

