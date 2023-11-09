Watch: Saim Ayub scores sublime century in Pakistan Cup 2023

Karachi Whites opening batter Saim Ayub made news with his brilliant century in the Pakistan Cup 2023 fixture against Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Saim Ayub played the innings of his lifetime as he took Rawalpindi’s bowling attack to the cleaners.

Saim Ayub smashed an outstanding 179 featuring 11 sixes and 15 fours against Rawalpindi.#PakistanCup | #KHIWvRWP pic.twitter.com/BfSjAvzz01 — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) November 9, 2023

Karachi Whites won the rain-affected fixture by 72 runs under the DLS Method. The visitors put on a mammoth total 364-7 on the back of Saim Ayub’s sublime century.

He smashed 179 from 125 with 11 maximums and 15 boundaries to his name. It is the highest individual score of this edition of the competition so far.

Asad Shafiq chipped in with a half-century. He struck four fours and two sixes on his way to 43-ball 57.

Seven Rawalpindi bowlers took a wicket each.

Rawalpindi, in chase of 365-run target were 169-5 in 27 overs before rain interfered. Karachi Whites were declared winners as the hosts were 72 runs behind the DLS par score.

Abdul Faseeh was the star performance with 54 from 45 ball. His knock included nine fours and a maximum. Umar Amin scored 27-ball 44 with five fours and two maximums to his name.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali dismissed three Rawalpindi batters while Asad Shafiq bagged a two-wicket haul.

