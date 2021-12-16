Salman Khan’s gift to newlyweds Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal revealed!

Actor Salman Khan has presented a luxurious Range Rover vehicle to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as their wedding gift.

According to an Indian news agency, the Dabangg star – who was previously in a relationship with the Rajneethi star – gifted a Range Rover vehicle that costs INR7 crores to them.

Ranbir Kapoor – who had worked in Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahaani with her – gave a diamond necklace worth INR6.30 crores as a wedding gift.

Shah Rukh Khan, known as King Khan, presented a painting worth INR3 lakhs whereas Hrithik Roshan gave BMW G310 R as well that costs INR6 lakhs.

Anushka Sharma, actor-wife of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, presented earrings that were worth INR14 lakhs.

Moreover, Alia Bhatt presented a perfume bucket whose price is in millions whereas Taapsee Pannu was gifted a platinum bracelet.

It is pertinent to mention that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 at Fort Barwana located in the Rajasthan state of India. They first interacted happened in 2019 before spending vacations and attending parties together as well.

They have returned to Mumbai city from Rajasthan. They will be residing in their new rented apartment in the Juhu area.

On their arrival, they donned matching outfits as she wore a pink shalwar-suit while her spouse had donned a beige-coloured shirt and pants.

