Sanghar camel owner accuses police of protecting ‘real culprit’ Ghulam Rasool Shar

Soomer Faqeer, the owner of the camel whose leg was chopped off in Sanghar district, accused the police of protecting landlord Ghulam Rasool Shar which he claimed was the ‘real culprit’ of the incident, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident took place on June 14 when a landlord in Mund Jamrao village in Sanghar district allegedly chopped off the camel’s leg as punishment for entering his agriculture land for fodder.

Soomer Faqeer narrated the incident along with his camel at Sanghar press club. “I have no enmity with anyone. I don’t know why this was done to my camel,” he said.

Sanghar SSP took notice of the incident after the video went viral on social media.

Earlier, the police said the peasant had refused to identify the culprit and press charges against him, hence police lodged an FIR on behalf of the state against unknown persons under sections 429 and 34 PPC.

The police also arrested six suspects – identified as Rustam Shar, Abid Shar, Jaffar Jatt, Abdul Shakoor Shar, Gul Baig Lashari and Darya Khan Shar – from Rantoo Bridge near Sanghar.

Today, the owner – in a statement – said the police refused to file a case against the accused Ghulam Rasool Shar and his accomplices, instead registering a case against unknown individuals. Moreover, he said the arrested suspects are not his criminals.

According to Faqeer, the police have registered their own FIR and refused to provide him with its copy. He expressed frustration with the police’s handling of the case and demands justice for the camel.

Sindh CM takes notice

CM Murad Ali Shah directed the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the wounded camel and also arrange for an artificial leg to be fitted after recovery.

Senator Agha Muhammad Ali also visited the camel at the Karachi center and reviewed the treatment process.

The Secretary of Live Stock, Kazim Jatoi, informed the Chief Minister that the camel is being treated by an NGO and will be fitted with an artificial leg after recovery.

On the other hand, PPP leader Shazia Mari – while talking to ARY News – strongly condemned the incident of a camel’s leg being cut off in Sanghar, terming it a “heinous act”.

She vowed that no leniency will be shown to the culprits, saying that the perpetrators of this cruel act will be brought to justice.

Mari emphasised that it is essential to punish the culprits, regardless of their social status, to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, Shazia Mari alleged that some political parties are trying to score points over the incident.

She criticised the parties for politicising the issue and accused social media users of perpetuating a mindset that targets landlords, which she believes is wrong.

In a statement, Anas Niaz – co founder of prosthetic startup Bioniks – said they have assessed the condition of the injured camel and plans to fit an artificial leg.

The artificial leg will be manufactured locally, Niaz added, and any necessary adjustments to the leg’s length can be made on the spot.