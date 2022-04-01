SAPM Gill terms Shehbaz Sharif as ‘Bachoon Ka PM’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has termed the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif as ‘Bachoon Ka PM [prime minister of kids]’, ARY News reported on Friday.

Dr Shahbaz Gill mocked Shehbaz Sharif by calling him the prime minister of kids and said that Sharif’s dream of becoming the PM will not be fulfilled.

While talking to journalists in Islamabad today, Gill said that ‘Bachoon Ka PM’ was holding a press conference today, however, his dream of becoming the premier will not be fulfilled. He added that Shehbaz Sharif was trying to act like a dummy prime minister.

He said that Pakistan is a country of the people with dignity and the nation will never pardon the opposition. Shahbaz Gill further bemocked the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) by saying that they will definitely nominate Maqsood Chaprasi [peon] as the deputy prime minister.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry told the reporters that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is representing the middle-class segment and it will not violate the Constitution in any move.

He claimed that Pervaiz Elahi would become the Punjab chief minister tomorrow. He censured the political rivals, saying that the thieves could not think beyond the money transfer and public funds.

He predicted that the dreams of many people will be shattered soon including Shehbaz Sharif who is now daydreaming of becoming prime minister. “A person released on bail is the candidate for the prime minister office while his son becomes the nominee of the chief ministership. Both of them are on bail.”

Fawad Chaudhry said that he will be appointed the Federal Minister for Law and Justice and he will move to court for the cancellation of Shehbaz and Hamza’s bails.

He said that they will not allow anyone residing in a foreign country to topple the government in Pakistan. “We have asked the allies to witness the evidence of the global conspiracy. Shehbaz Sharif was also told to see the memo, however, he did not appear as they are also part of the conspiracy,” claimed Fawad Chaudhry.

