Sargodha gang-rape victim gunned down by brother

SARGODHA: A 28-year-old girl was gunned down by her brother days after she was gang-raped in village Behk Lurka of tehsil Kot Momin in Sargodha, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, the 28-year-old victim was gang-raped by four men of an influential family a couple of days back in Kot Momin village of Sargodha district.

The Sargodha Police had registered a case against the suspects but allegedly did not take action to arrest them.

The victim’s brother, apparently outraged as the case remained unresolved, allegedly shot dead his sister and managed to escape the scene.

In a statement recorded to police, the victims’ brother said that he took matters into his own hands as police did not arrest suspects and were pressurising his family to ‘reconcile’ with them.

Gang rape incidents have been reported frequently in the country. In October last year, three women were allegedly gang-raped in separate incidents of sexual assaults in Chakwal district of Punjab.

The three sexual assault incidents had been reported in Saddar and Tala Gang police station remits in Chakwal in which seven people were allegedly involved.

