Karachi police makes more arrests in Sarim case

KARACHI: Karachi police have made further arrests in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 7-year-old Madrassa student Sarim in North Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, a police team conducted a raid and took several accused into custody, including minors.

Following the arrests, tensions erupted between police and family members of those detained. The police is currently interrogating the suspects to gather more information about the case.

On January 31, police raided the flat of 7-year-old boy Sarim’s madrassa teacher in North Karachi.

A heavy contingent of police reached the apartment resident of Sarim, who was found dead in a water tank after going missing from North Karachi.

Investigation police along with lady constables searched the rooms of Sarim’s relative as well as his madrassah teacher, sources said.

Notably, during an earlier raid, police found some medications and inappropriate videos in the teacher’s room, with evidence suggesting that he recorded the videos himself.

The investigation of case was delayed as the forensic lab has sought additional time to complete its analysis of the case.

According to the police, multiple samples were collected from Sarim’s body, but prolonged exposure to water has compromised the DNA, making it difficult to extract clear results.

“DNA evidence is crucial to identifying the suspect,” an official stated.

Forensic analysis of Sarim’s clothing is still ongoing, and investigators hope to find viable DNA traces from them. Meanwhile, police have recovered certain items from the residence and mobile phone of the child’s tutor, who is under investigation.

Sarim was found dead in a water tank 11 days after he went missing from North Karachi.

It is worth noting here that the post-mortem report reportedly confirmed that Sarim was raped, tortured and murdered after being kidnapped.

As per the medical report, Sarim was strangled to death and his neck was broken while there were also multiple injury marks on the minor boy’s body.