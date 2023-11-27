Saudi Arabia accepts demand of Pakistan’s private Hajj tour operators

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has finally accepted the demand of Pakistan’s private Hajj tour operators regarding the number of pilgrims in a single group, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Kingdom allowed Pakistan’s private Hajj tour operators to form a group of 500 pilgrims instead of 2000 pilgrims.

The Saudi Arabia authorities communicated this decision to the Pakistani government through an official letter.

This decision translates into a major restructuring for Pakistan’s 905 private tour operators, as they will now form 180 ‘unified groups’.

The move aims to enhance operational efficiency and coordination, addressing concerns raised by the tour operators for a more streamlined and organized Hajj pilgrimage process.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the designated branches of banks on Monday began accepting applications for the Hajj 2024.

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced that 15 branches of designated banks across the country will continue receiving applications for the government’s Hajj scheme until December 12.

As many as 197,201 Pakistanis are expected to embark on the sacred journey of Hajj upcoming year. The government has already slashed the hajj expenses by Rs100,000.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the caretaker government has introduced short Hajj package.

For the first time, women will have the opportunity to undertake the sacred journey without the traditional requirement of a male companion, symbolizing a progressive shift in the approach to this religious obligation.