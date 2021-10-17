Saudi Arabia airports allowed to operate at full capacity

Saudi Arabia General Authority of Civil Aviation on Sunday announced that all airports are allowed to operate at full capacity for international and domestic flights.

The Kingdom’s Interior Ministry approved easing the country’s strict COVID-19 precautionary measures, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Arabia will also allow gatherings and will lift some mask mandates for those who have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses, the interior ministry announced.

The Kingdom eased restrictions more than 18 months since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The wearing of face masks outdoors was also no longer mandatory except for specific locations, including the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, worshippers prayed shoulder-to-shoulder in the holy mosques of Makkah and Madina in Saudi Arabia.

Floor markings that guide people to maintain social distance in and around the holy mosques have been removed.

While social distancing measures have been lifted, worshippers are required to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and wear masks.

Citing an official source at the Ministry of Interior, SPA report said that, based on what was submitted by the health authorities, and in light of the progress in immunizing the community and the sharp drop in the daily of COVID-19 cases, royal approval was issued to ease health precautions starting October 17.

