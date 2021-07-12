Saudi Arabia allows entry to Pakistanis inoculated with Chinese vaccine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has allowed Pakistanis inoculated with Chinese vaccine against the coronavirus (COVID-19) to enter the Kingdom, reported ARY News.

However, authorities said, they will have to get a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine recommended by Saudi Arabia upon arrival in the Kingdom.

Beside two doses of Chinese vaccine, Pakistani nationals will be required to get a booster shot, the authorities said, adding the condition of a negative PCR test for all such travelers also remains in place.

The Kingdom has approved four Covid vaccines, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson for emergency use.

Earlier, the Kingdom had issued a list of recommended vaccines, which does not include vaccines manufactured in China. Most Pakistanis are being inoculated with Chinese vaccines, including Sinopharm, Sinovac and single-dose CanSino.