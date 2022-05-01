Sunday, May 1, 2022
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s economy estimated to grow 9.6% in Q1, driven by oil

Saudi Arabia’s economy grew by 9.6% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a year earlier, according to flash government estimates on Sunday, as a recovery in the oil sector drove the strongest growth in more than a decade.

During the first quarter, oil activity in Saudi Arabia increased by 20.4% and non-oil activity by 3.7%, the estimates showed.

If the estimates are confirmed, they would mark the highest growth rate since 2011, the Saudi General Authority for Statistics said.

Reuters

