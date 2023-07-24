SC bars PTI chairman’s arrest in lawyer murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday barred police from arresting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister in the murder case of senior Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Khan Afridi comprising Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the plea of the former prime minister.

The arguments could not take place today due to the absence of the complainant’s lawyer. The SC rejected the plea of the PTI chief’s lawyer to issue an order against the JIT formed in the murder case of the lawyer.

“We will not issue any order now,” the bench head Justice Yahya Khan Afridi remarked. Later, the hearing was adjourned until August 9.

The court directed authorities to not arrest the PTI chief in the SC lawyer murder case till the next hearing of the case (August 9).

Read more: PTI chief responsible for murder of Advocate Abdul Razzaq: Ata Tarar

Separately, Inspector General of Balochistan Ppolice submitted the investigation report to the Supreme Court in lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case.

The report said that the victim was being threatened over a petition filed in the apex court on Article 6.

On the last hearing of the case, Latif Khosa in his arguments said that the JIT constituted by the government is against the law of the land. To, this Justice Yahya Afridi remarked the accused should surrender himself before the court first.

Khosa claimed that the case against PTI chairman was registered on the complaint of the stepson of Shar.

The PTI chairman was booked in Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case, registered at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station under the charges of murder, terrorism and others on the complaint of the deceased’s son.