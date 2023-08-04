SC disposes of PTI chairman’s plea against Toshakhana trial

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday disposed of the plea moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman against his trial in the Toshakhana case.

PTI chairman had filed appeal against the Islamabad High Court’s decision to send the Toshakhana case back to the trial court for hearing.

The newly-formed bench, headed by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali issued the ruling, directing the former prime minister to wait for the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which is expected to be announced today (Friday).

At the outset of the hearing, Khawaja Haris, PTI chief lawyer’s, requested the court to stop the trial court from issuing the ruling in the Toshakhana case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not declaring the gifts in his asset declarations.

The request was opposed by the ECP lawyer stating that the trial court could not release the final decision until the high court issued the verdict.

Toshakhana reference

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”