SC to hear lawyer murder case against PTI chairman tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court will resume hearing the murder case of senior SC lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar against former prime minister and PTI chairman, tomorrow (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

The PTI chairman was booked in Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case, registered at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station under the charges of murder, terrorism and others on the complaint of the deceased’s son.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi will resume the hearing. Additional documents have been submitted to the SC by the PTI chairman.

On the last hearing of the case, the SC bench summoned the PTI chairman to appear before it on August 9 (tomorrow).

The SC bench rejected the PTI lawyer’s plea to issue stay order against the JIT formed in the case.

“We will not issue any order now,” the bench head Justice Yahya Khan Afridi remarked. Later, the hearing was adjourned until August 9.